The murder of a 41-year-old Erath County man last week was reportedly sparked by an argument involving “relationship issues.”

Lt. Ben Moore with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office would not elaborate on the details of the argument, but said the shooting death of Clifford Rurak occurred shortly after midnight inside Rurak’s home not long after the verbal dispute began.

James Jackson Slade,17, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Erath County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He has reportedly confessed.

Slade and Rurak had been friends for some time, Moore said.

Moore said both parties had consumed alcohol earlier that night, but it’s unclear how much or if it played a role in the incident.

Investigators are waiting on forensic and autopsy reports.