Texas gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.21/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 22.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.69/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.50/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.69/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.50/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.64/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.55/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.53/g today. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back a decade:

December 23, 2018: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

December 23, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 23, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

December 23, 2015: $1.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 23, 2014: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

December 23, 2013: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 23, 2012: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 23, 2011: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

December 23, 2010: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)

December 23, 2009: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.41/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.40/g.

San Antonio- $2.16/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.18/g.

Austin- $2.20/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.20/g.

"With motorists preparing to hit the road to celebrate Christmas with loved ones, the national average has seen its seventh weekly decline, falling to a fresh low since March, " said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Closing out 2019 will likely see some additional downward momentum, but the next million dollar question motorists are beginning to ask: what will the new decade bring to the pump? What's 2020 going to look like? GasBuddy is preparing to answer those questions just in time for the New Year, but for now, motorists need not worry, and should continue to enjoy affordable gasoline prices in nearly all states- and that's a terrific end to 2019 as well."