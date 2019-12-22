AGN Media Editorial Board

A planned policy change by the U.S. Department of Agriculture regarding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) accessibility would have a profound negative impact across the state.

The change to the program once known as food stamps, is still under review, but it would alter nationwide standards such as income level and car value. SNAP falls under the USDA’s purview, but eligibility has been left to the states to determine.

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas has required applicants to make no more than 165 percent of the federal poverty level since 2001 for SNAP eligibility. In household income the number equates to $42,000 for a family of four.

The new rule would reduce the number to 130 percent of the poverty line or $33,000 for a family of four.

But that’s not all.

Assets also are considered when it comes to eligibility, and under state law, SNAP participants can’t own a car valued at more than $15,000. If the proposed change takes event, the number value would shrink to $4,650.

First, think about what a $4,650 vehicle might look like. A perusal of car websites suggests the car would be used and at least 10 years old to meet this requirement. Never mind the vehicle’s reliability as far as someone needing to either pursue a job or attend a job, which will ultimately only make stable employment more difficult. It is no secret that one major auto repair bill can be the reason some people wind up needing the SNAP safety net in the first place.

According to the Tribune, the state distributed more than $4 billion in federal money to approximately 1.5 million households in November (a $261 per-household average). The proposed rule would impact almost 400,000 Texans.

Earlier this month, the USDA approved another change, scheduled to take effect next April and expected to affect the benefits of 700,000 people across the country. The new rule will make it more difficult for states to waive the program’s work requirement in high-unemployment areas.

Currently, people unable to work 30 hours a week can only access SNAP for three months out of every three years, but states have had the leeway to waive the three-month limitation. Per the Tribune, Texas hasn’t used such a waiver for at least six years, and the state has set a 10 percent or higher unemployment standard for the waiver to be used. No county in Texas has double-digit unemployment.

Federal officials maintain the changes are necessary to eliminate abuse of benefits, adding that the nation’s historically low unemployment rate means finding and keeping a job is easier than ever. The expectation is to close loopholes and ultimately cut spending. According to figures from the USDA, federal SNAP spending related to the proposed rule stands to be reduced by about $109 million in fiscal year 2020 and $5.48 billion over the five-year period from 2020-24.

The USDA said the changes aim to move more able-bodied adults ages 18 to 49 who currently receive SNAP benefits “towards self-sufficiency and into employment.” The department said the jobless rate is now at 3.6% and over 36 million Americans receive SNAP benefits. The new rule doesn’t apply to children and their parents, those older than 50 (including the elderly), people with a disability and pregnant women.

“Americans are generous people who believe it is their responsibility to help their fellow citizens when they encounter a difficult stretch,” USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement. “Government can be a powerful force for good, but government dependency has never been the American dream.”

While that may be true, what we have, unfortunately, is a black-and-white remedy for a situation with numerous shades of gray. In Texas, too many are too well-acquainted with food insecurity. Too many are too well-acquainted with poverty. Data suggests restricting people’s access to food often pushes them away from work, rather than toward it. In fact, most SNAP recipients are on the program because of a loss of earning or employment, Celia Cole, the CEO of Feeding Texas, the statewide food bank network, told the Tribune.

Once access to SNAP is gone, people will have to turn to food banks. The ensuing crush would place additional stress on food banks across the state. The shame of it all is that numerous studies have demonstrated how SNAP has reduced food insecurity for the most vulnerable.

“SNAP participants depend on benefits during difficult times to help make ends meet, particularly those who are working low-wage jobs or are between jobs,” Robert Wood Johnson Foundation President and CEO Richard Besser said in a Supermarket News story. “For those already facing difficult life circumstances, this rule would exacerbate rather than alleviate those circumstances.”

We called for an abundance of caution regarding these proposals when they were originally unveiled. Unnecessarily hurting people in need flies in the face of common decency, and if this proposal takes effect in a few short months, rest assured, hurting people will be further hurt.