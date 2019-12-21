Waxahachie junior star CJ Noland had missed most of the final two games in last week’s Houston Methodist Cy-Hoops Classic with a scare. But back in the friendly confines of Mike Turner Gymnasium on Friday night, Noland made up for lost time.

Noland put on a show with a career-high 40 points as the Runnin’ Indians, ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, routed fellow 6A No. 17 Lewisville High, 84-48, in their final game before Christmas break.

Senior point guard BJ Francis added 13 points, and Jordan Davis and Chris Pace each contributed nine off the bench for the Indians (16-3). Other scorers were KB Jackson with six, Sammy Kaoud with four and AB Shorter with two. All three started the game for WHS.

Kaoud, who had started in Noland’s place in a third-place tournament win over Cypress-Fairbanks and turned in an impressive near-double-double, earned a start against Lewisville but was hampered by foul trouble and eventually fouled out late.

Noland had left the Indians’ Cy-Hoops semifinal game against 6A No. 7-ranked Dickinson early, and sat out the win over Cy-Fair. But Noland received a clean bill of health the next day and returned strong, attacking the rim and needing only one 3-point basket to round out his total ledger.

The Indians, an excellent free-throw-shooting team, made 13 of 14 from the foul line.

The Runnin’ Indians outscored Lewisville in every quarter. The visiting Fighting Farmers put up a battle early on, keeping within 20-16 through eight minutes of action despite 11 Noland points and 3-pointers by Francis and Jackson.

The scoring slowed in the second period, but Noland netted eight and Pace gave the Tribe a boost with seven of his points as WHS took a 35-23 halftime lead. The second half belonged to the Runnin’ Indians as they used a 22-7 third quarter to break it open.

Keyonte George scored 13 for the Farmers (8-7), and OC Girtmon finished with 11.

With the allotted three tournaments behind them, the Runnin’ Indians will have a relatively quiet holiday break. Their lone action of the vacation will be a game on Saturday afternoon at 6A No. 19 Arlington Bowie, in a rematch of a Cy-Hoops Tournament game which WHS won comfortably, 71-52.

District 7-6A play will begin on Jan. 3 at Mike Turner Gymnasium against DeSoto.