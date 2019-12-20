Dr. James L. Hurley will be installed Feb. 28, 2020, as Tarleton State University’s 16th president during a three-day inauguration celebration that begins with an event for students and culminates with a gala Feb. 29.

Hurley began his tenure in August, providing vision for a comprehensive curriculum serving more than 13,000 students in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, Bryan and online. Prior to Tarleton, he was president of Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tenn.

“With Dr. Hurley’s energy and drive Tarleton is destined to be known not only for its commitment to student success, but for innovative research and as an engine of economic and cultural development,” said A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. “In his first six months, he has already accomplished much.”

Hurley has partnered with area school districts to provide scholarships and guaranteed admission to qualifying seniors, and discussion is ongoing for the second building of Tarleton’s Fort Worth location along Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Effective July 2020, the Tarleton Texans join the Western Athletic Conference and transition to NCAA Division I. The move will raise the university’s profile and grow the value of a Tarleton degree.

The installation ceremony takes place at 10:30 a.m. in the Wisdom Gymnasium.

The public is invited.

In addition to Chancellor Sharp, speakers will include state and higher education leaders. Delegates representing a range of colleges and universities will participate in a processional.

“This is an important celebration in the university’s history,” said Dr. Kyle McGregor, vice president of the Division of Institutional Advancement and chair of the inauguration planning committee. “It is a time to again celebrate the dream of our founder and namesake to provide a high-quality, accessible education and only the 16th time in our 120-year history that we’ve installed a president. We hope that many Tarleton friends, alumni, students, faculty and staff will join us for this momentous occasion.”