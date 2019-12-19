Lt. Col. (Retired) Jim and Dr. Theresa Mulloy have created a scholarship to benefit Tarleton State University students in the Corps of Cadets.

A gift of $15,000 put the wheels in motion to annually help defray the cost of an education for Army or Air Force ROTC students in the Texan Corps of Cadets.

“We are extremely grateful of the tremendous generosity of the Mulloys, who are providing much needed resources for our dedicated students in the Corps of Cadets,” said Col. Kenny Weldon, USAF (Ret.), commandant of the cadets. “These scholarship funds will enable cadets to pursue their goal to commission as second lieutenants in the United States military.”

Students who are part of an underserved population will be given preference for the scholarship, and weighted consideration will be given to those who submit a short essay detailing their community service, grades, college admission test scores, previous work experience, extracurricular activities and leadership roles prior to joining the corps.

“The Mulloys are also providing a great example for others who may be considering ways to give back,” Weldon said. “The support they are providing will meet a critical need for these talented and motivated young men and women at Tarleton who want to serve our country as future leaders.”