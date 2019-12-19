A former employee of the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, who was arrested in August on a charge of having sexual contact with a person in custody, faces four additional charges, authorities said.

Daniel Holmes, 35, of Brownwood, was booked Wednesday into the Brown County Jail on three charges of possession of child pornography and one charge of sexual performance of a child, Brown County Jail records state.

Holmes remained jailed Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $110,000.

Holmes was free on $10,000 bond from the August arrest when he was arrested Wednesday, jail records state.

Holmes was hired by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department in November 2018 and worked as a youth development coach, the agency said earlier in a press release.

Holmes had been fired by the time of his Aug. 22 arrest, the agency said.

Trey Weathermon, an officer with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department — Office of Inspector General, filed affidavits with the new allegations against Holmes in Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Doug Hurt’s office.

According to affidavits:

After Holmes was arrested in August, Weathermon obtained a search warrant for a forensic examination of Holmes’ phone. Weathermon submitted Holmes’ phone and a computer Holmes used while working at the Ron Jackson school to the agency’s Cybercrimes Unit.

Weatherman received a forensic analysis report on Nov. 4. The analysis discovered approximately “68 pieces of digital media that meet the Texas Penal Code definition of child pornogrpahy,” an affidavit states.

The analysis also documented a conversation between Holmes and a 17-year-old female via electronic message that began two days after the female was paroled in July 2019 and continued until Holmes’ Aug. 22 arrest, the affidavit states.

Weatherman requested a warrant for sexual performance of a child after seeing a message in which Holmes requested a photo on Aug. 1, 2019, and the female sent the photo to Holmes’ phone, the affidavit states.

Holmes previously supervised the female while she was incarcerated at the Ron Jackson school, the affidavit states.

Weatherman requested the warrants for possession of child pornography after additional photos and a video were recovered, affidavits state.

After Holmes’ initial arrest in August, Camille Cain, executive director of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, said in a statement, “I want to make clear that any employee who commits a criminal act will face the highest penalties allowed under the law. TJJD has zero tolerance for such behavior, and I encourage anyone who suspects abuse, neglect, or criminal activity to report it immediately.”

The Office of the Inspector General is statutorily responsible to investigate criminal allegations involving TJJD youth, TJJD employees, or TJJD facilities.

Anyone can report allegations of misconduct to the Incident Reporting Center by completing an on-line complaint form found on the OIG website http://www.tjjd.texas.gov/OIG/index.aspx, or by emailing a complaint to TJJD.IRC@tjjd.texas.gov, or by calling a 24 hour-a-day toll free hotline at 1-866-477-8354.