An interlocal agreement that would have had the Williamson County sheriff’s office overseeing safety and security for the Round Rock school district through 2026 failed to receive support from county commissioners on Tuesday.

During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Commissioners Court didn’t discuss the agreement proposed by the Round Rock school board. A motion for a regular agenda item on the agreement also failed to receive a second, effectively closing the item.

The agreement was the school board’s final effort to have the county oversee a school resource officer program.

Under the proposed agreement, the sheriff’s office would provide 28 officers to be staffed at the district’s high schools and middle schools. Cedar Ridge, McNeil, Round Rock and Stony Point high schools, as well as the Round Rock Opportunity Center, would each host two officers, per the agreement. A single officer would be at Success High School and at each middle school.

The board is scheduled at its regular meeting Thursday night to discuss and possibly take action on security and safety options for the school district. Among the most discussed options is the district establishing its own police department.

With the proposed agreement effectively killed, the county will end its security program with the school district in June 2021. Both the Round Rock Police Department and the county provide officers through interlocal agreements, with the Police Department also ending its program in June 2021.

