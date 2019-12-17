Runnels County USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Daniel Lange announced that producers who file accurate and timely reports for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage, can prevent the potential loss of FSA program benefits by reporting timely.

January 15, 2020 is the final date for Runnels County producers to report their fall seeded small grain (wheat, oats, barley and triticale) acreage to FSA. Please call us for an appointment at 325-365-5757 so we can prepare files and have time allotted for you.

The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting date:

If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

For questions and an appointment regarding crop certification, please contact the Runnels County FSA office at 325-365-5757.