Members of Graham Street Church of Christ are busy preparing for the annual community Christmas dinner, which will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the church’s Family Center.

In fact, preparations for the free meal which serves hundreds, has been underway since Saturday.

“This is something we look forward to every year,” said volunteer coordinator Le Jones. “We start cooking on Saturday and cook for four days straight. Each year we serve between 850 and 1,000 people.”

The event will also include a visit from Santa, candy canes for the kids and drawings for gift boxes throughout the evening.

Jones said it takes about 110 volunteers to cook and serve the feast, which will include turkey, dressing, green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, rolls and gingerbread.

“The ladies from the church are making the gingerbread,” Jones said. “We expect Santa to make his appearance about 6:30 p.m. if his sleigh is running right.”

Carry out is available from 4-8 p.m.

“If you can’t come and sit with us, come by and get a plate for you and your family,” Jones said. “Everyone is invited. This is our Christmas gift to the community.”