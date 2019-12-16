25 years ago:

CHICAGO - Passengers’ travel plans were scrambled again Friday as American Eagle suspended Midwestern flights for the second time in a week, this time because the union for the pilots said they need more training in cold-weather flying.

50 years ago:

AUSTIN - The Texas Railroad Commission raised the statewide January oil allowable to 68 percent of potential, the highest percentage factor ever granted.

75 years ago:

LONDON - A force of 100 U.S. heavy bombers dumped explosives on railroad yards north of Stuttgart today, blasting the enemy transportation hub for the second time in eight days in support of Seventh Army columns invading Germany north of Strasbourg.

100 years ago:

The South Plains Teachers Institute is in session here this week and will finish their work Friday in time for all the teachers to get back to their homes by Saturday.