POTTER COUNTY

Potter County 47th District Court

Charles Xoumphonphakdy. Deferred adjudication. Burglary of a habitation. Defendant received six years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Potter County 251st District Court

Steven David Munoz. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

Richard Hernandez. Judgment on two counts of indecency with a child, exposes. Punishment assessed seven years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Joseph Labrone Gibbs. Deferred adjudication. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Defendant received three years probation, $750 fine and costs.

Nikolas Joel Perez. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member with previous conviction. Defendant received seven years probation and costs.

Mohamud Abdulah Awale. Judgment. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed 270 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Potter County 320th District Court

Miguel Angel Lopez. Deferred adjudication. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Defendant received four years probation, $300 fine and costs.

Michael Ward. Deferred adjudication. Indecency with a child, exposes. Defendant received three years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Albert Leon Kindle. Judgment. Burglary of a building. Punishment assessed 18 months in state jail and costs.

Potter County 108th District Court

Jacob Garcia. Judgment on three counts of sexual assault of a child. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each count.

Brooks Radcliffe Stark. Deferred adjudication. Credit or debit card abuse. Defendant received five years probation and costs.

Jaime Puente. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams / less than 200 grams, enhanced. Punishment assessed nine years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Ravul Mike Ramoz. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

Daytren Quashone Nelson. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Defendant received four years probation and costs.

Corinna Yvette Ramos. Deferred adjudication. Driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Defendant received three years probation and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Benny Rubio. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury. Punishment assessed 60 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Carlos Ortega Rivera. Judgment. Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent danger. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Ralph Lee Perry. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 2

Alexandria Faith Spruill. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $750 / less than $2,500. Punishment assessed nine days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Candice Lynn Casey. Judgment. Prostitution. Punishment assessed 15 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

William Charles Abegg. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Rodey Fisher. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 60 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Riley Zachary Jaramillo. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 60 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Cody Lynn Trisler. Judgment. Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent danger. Punishment assessed six days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Zane Woody Ramos. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 18 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Sarah Deann Rivera. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 16 months probation and costs.

RANDALL COUNTY

Randall County 47th District Court

Jacob Scott Ramos. Judgment. Aggravated sexual assault of a child. Punishment assessed seven years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Taylor Aleece Christian. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Wendy Bell Ruiz. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Randall County 181st District Court

Joseph Tourk-King. Judgment. Burglary of a habitation, intend other felony. Punishment assessed 15 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Jesus Manuel Meza. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, third or more offenses. Punishment assessed two years probation and costs.

Jerry Lynn Ferguson. Deferred adjudication on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received two years probation and costs on each count.

Randall County 251st District Court

Kelsey Lane Chapman. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received one year in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Raymond Garcia. Judgment. Violation bond/protective order. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.