The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Big Lots #1484, 3415 Bell St.

Mitch E’s Catering, 2300 N. Western St.

Mrs Baird’s Bakery Outlet, 4165 S.W. 34th Ave.

Pizza Hut, 7000 E. I-40.

Roasters Coffee & Tea, 1818 S. Georgia St.

Stewart’s Beef Jerky, 324 W. Willow Creek Drive.

Toot ‘n Totum #10, 7006 S. Western St.

Trinity Lutheran Church School, 5005 W. I-40.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/98) Brown’s Playhouse Daycare Center, 605 Fourth St., Canyon. All residential refrigeration equipment must be replaced with commercial equipment. Correct by 12/07.

(A/94) Buff’s, 2201 Fourth Ave., Canyon. Hand sink in main kitchen used as dump sink; gaskets on make table torn. Correct by 12/07. Fries in walk-in and items in other cold holds must be covered when not actively used; items stacked wet; cutting blocks and boards must be resurfaced or discarded if no longer easily cleaned and sanitized; stir spoon must not be stored on soda rack; bin for clean utensils needs to be cleaned. Correct by 02/25/2020.

(A/97) Burger King #10952, 1800 S. Georgia St. All employees who handle food and/or wash dishes must have food handler certificates and must be kept on site. Correct by 12/05. Equipment and utensils not properly air dried. Correct by 02/23/2020.

(A/96) CBA Concession, 1501 28th St., Canyon. Residential refrigerator must be removed. Correct by 12/06. Cinderblock walls must be painted or sealed to be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable; drop ceiling needed above mop sink and surrounding walls must be painted or sealed; employee restrooms must have a sign to wash hands before returning to work. Correct by 02/24.

(A/93) Carl’s Jr., 5900 S.W. 45th Ave. Items on make table did not have time stamps on product. Correct by 11/28. Gaskets on walk-in cooler need to be replaced. Correct by 12/05. Back door needs new door sweep; frozen patty cooler needs to be cleaned; vents in walk-in cooler need to be replaced. Correct by 02/23/2020.

(A/94) Curtis Fleming Learning Center, 3001 Wolflin Ave. Clean utensils stored in dirty area. Correct by 02/20/2020. Household coolers must be replaced with commercial equipment; vent above prep table needs to be dusted; gaskets on reach-in freezer need to be cleaned; ceilings in employee’s restroom and mop room must be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable; restroom doors and kitchen door needs to be self-closing. Correct by 03/22/2020.

(A/93) Eat Rite Health Food, 2425 W. I-40. Items must be labeled for resale; ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety (TCS) food must be date marked. Correct by 12/05. Gaskets on several reach-in coolers need to be replaced; working containers holding food or food ingredients removed from original packages must be identified with common name of the food; shelves in walk-in cooler need to be cleaned. Correct by 02/23/2020.

(B/87) El Charro Mexican Food, 4207 E. I-40. Food debris on clean plates; chemicals must be properly labeled and stored separate from food, wares and single-use articles; no paper towels at hand sinks; utensils used as scoops must have handles. COS Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 12/07. Rear door not tight-fitting (repeat violation). Correct by 12/27. Debris on auto ware washing equipment; tortilla press equipment must be routinely cleaned to prevent debris from contaminating food. Correct by 02/25/2020.

(A/98) Family Soul Food, 1205 23rd St., Canyon. Walls need to be cleaned; ceiling above mop sink must be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Correct by 02/25/2020.

(A/97) Fountain Of Health, 4151 S.W. 34th Ave. Eggs must be from approved source. COS.

(A/96) Georgia Manor Nursing Home, 2611 S.W. 46th Ave. Utensils must be inverted to air dry; ice scoop holder must be replaced. COS. Inside and outside ice machine dirty; Correct by 11/25.

(A/97) Kids Kollege, 2620 Russell Long Blvd., Canyon. Residential refrigerator must be replaced with commercial equipment. Correct by 12/07. Ceiling tiles above mop sink must be replaced with smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable material. Correct by 02/25/2020.

(A/97) La Bella Pizza, 700 23rd St., Canyon. All non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean to sight and touch; after use, mops must be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment or supplies; covered trash can needed in restroom; restroom door must be self-closing. Correct by 02/25/2020.

(A/99) Legacy Rehabilitation & Living, 4033 S.W. 51st Ave. Walls in dish wash room are deteriorated and not easily cleanable; air exhaust in dish wash room is not clean. Correct by 02/20/2020.

(A/97) McAlister’s Deli, 4104 W. I-40. Clean bowls stored in dirty area. Correct by 11/30. Inside walk-in cooler and freezer need to be cleaned; toasters need to be cleaned at least every 24 hours; floor tiles missing in dish washer area. Correct by 05/22/2020.

(A/96) McDonald’s, 6312 W. Hollywood Road. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 12/05. Items stacked wet; clean spoons stored in dirty cup; waste water must not be dumped out back door. Correct by 02/23/2020.

(A/94) Murphy USA #5780, 2190 S. Grand St. No sanitizer solution or test strips; at least one service sink or one curbed cleaning facility with floor drain must be installed. Correct by 12/07. Covered trash can needed in female restroom; a sign must be posted instructing employees to wash hands before returning to work. Correct by 02/25/2020.

(A/94) Pak A Sak #8, 5815 S. Western St. Employees must wash hands when switching tasks. Correct by 11/28. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 12/05. Walk-in cooler condensate line leaking. Correct by 02/23/2020.

(B/89) Palo Duro Creek Golf Course, 50 Country Club Drive, Canyon. Soda machine nozzles dirty. COS. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; all TCS food kept more than 24 hours must be date marked and labeled. Correct by 12/06. Cups and drinks must be stored at least six inches above the floor; stir sticks must be individually wrapped or in a single dispensing unit; all non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean to sight and touch; carpet near ice machine must be removed to ensure floor is smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable; walls around mop sink need to be sealed to be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Correct by 02/24/2020.

(A/95) Pescaraz, 3415 Bell St. All gaskets need to be replaced or cleaned. Correct by 12/06. Food in reach-in cooler needs to be covered; dishes need to be air dried before stacking; ice machine dirty; tiles by mop sink area need to be replaced and/or regrouted. Correct by 02/24/2020.

(A/99) Ridgecrest Elementary, 5306 S.W. 37th Ave. Ice machine needs to be cleaned. Correct by 02/20/2020.

(B/89) Sonic #12, 4151 Hillside Drive. Tongs in freezers need to be cleaned every 24 hours; all employees must change gloves between cooking and ware washing. Correct by 11/28. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 12/05. Personal items not stored properly; hamburger patties in small freezer by grill need to be covered; need to clean hot hold unit for breakfast food and above fry and tot warmer. Correct by 02/23/2020.

(B/80) Taco Bell #032697, 611 23rd St., Canyon. Food in walk-in at improper temperature; food contact surfaces dirty; walk-in cooler not holding at proper temperature. COS. Food thermometers needed in all cold hold units; scorecard moved from posting location; lack of knowledge displayed by food manager and person in charge. Correct by 12/06. Drive-thru window propped open with a screwdriver; dust build-up on vents above chip/taco shell warmer; heavy build-up on trays and pans; single use articles contaminated; food use items must be stored to prevent contamination; trays must be stored inverted; non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean to sight and touch. Correct by 02/24/2020. Due to scorecard movement, a $100 re-inspection fee is charged.

(B/89) Taco Villa #18, 110 23rd St., Canyon. Slicers with debris stored on shelf. Correct by 11/30. Certified food manager needed; dishes in hand sink by ware washing. Correct by 12/07. Bin for clean utensils on make line needs to be cleaned; ice scoop on top of tea needs to be stored in a clean location; debris on top of tea; white wraps above make line contaminated; can opener needs to be cleaned; no ceiling above mop sink in closet. Correct by 02/25/2020.

(A/96) Toot ‘n Totum #25, 7201 S. Western St. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; gaskets on back cooler need to be replaced. Correct by 12/06.

(A/91) Waffle House #1169, 6310 W. Hollywood Road. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; all torn gaskets must be replaced; rusted shelves need to be painted or replaced; three-compartment sink must be repaired. Correct by 12/07. Dishes must not be washed while food is being stored in sinks; bin for clean utensils needs to be cleaned; back door needs to be self-closing and tight fitting. Correct by 02/25/2020.

(A/95) Whataburger #758, 6120 W. Hollywood Road. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 12/05. Food in reach-in cooler under prep table needs to be covered; need to clean reach-in cooler by grill and gaskets in reach-in freezer up front. Correct by 02/23/2020.

(A/90) Zin Mar Store, 2900 S.W. 10th Ave. Eggs may not be stored above ready-to-eat product. COS. All food must be from an approved source; limes in adulterated condition and were discarded; certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; label information must include the common name of the food or adequately descriptive identity statement. Correct by 12/06.