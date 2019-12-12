Ongoing work on the utility poles along Sain Drive will affect traffic on the south side of Alice High School during the week of Dec. 16-20.

Contractors are scheduled to transfer powerlines to the new utility poles beginning Monday, Dec. 16. Work along the roadway on the south side of Alice High School should conclude Friday, Dec. 20. During that time, traffic on Sain Drive will be reduced to only the two lanes on the south side of the roadway. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The intersection of Flournoy Road and Sain Drive is scheduled to be closed during the work. Traffic in that area will be rerouted.

Traffic signs will mark the roadway along the work, but Alice ISD Chief Operations Officer Guillermo “Willie” Ruiz said anyone driving on Sain Drive by the high school next week should exercise caution.

Work on the poles will halt from 7:50 to 8:15 each morning and from 3:50 to 4:15 each afternoon to facilitate students, parents and school employees arriving and leaving the school.

Ruiz said anyone parking in the school’s back parking lot, on the band marching pad or in the school’s student parking lot should plan to arrive and leave during the allotted times. He said anyone planning to arrive or leave at a different time should park in the athletic parking lot in front of the school. Alice ISD is also opening the parking lot across the street in front of the high school west of Central Office. The district will provide a shuttle service from the parking lot to Alice High School in the morning.

Monday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 20 (7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

* Traffic on Sain Drive between Stadium Road and Flournoy will be reduced to the two lanes on the south side of the roadway.

* The two lanes on the north side of San Drive between Stadium and Flournoy will remain closed through the week as a safety precaution.

* The intersection of Flournoy Road and Sain Drive will be closed to through traffic.