CORPUS CHRISTI – Excitement will fill the air of the American Bank Center in beautiful downtown Corpus Christi as more than 1,029 Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students complete another milestone in their academic journey: the earning of a new degree. The Island University’s Fall 2019 Commencement, to be held Saturday, Dec. 14, is a 17 percent increase over fall 2018 and is the institution’s largest fall graduating class in history. The commencement speaker is Paulette Guajardo, Corpus Christi City Council Member At-Large.

The following students from your area will graduate during the 2019 Fall Commencement ceremony.

ALICE

Bachelor of Applied Science

Ruben Conrad Mandel

Bachelor of Arts

Quintes Arman Barrera

Valerie Leanne Chapa

Dawnee Rae Garcia

Bachelor of Music

Christina Elda Gonzalez

Ruben Ramirez

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Hipolito Cantu, Cum Laude

Master of Science

Alonzo Antonio Cuellar

Cynthia Marie Gonzalez

Christina Nicole Lopez

Courtney Breanne Trevino

ORANGE GROVE

Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Trey Joshua Lopez

Bachelor of Arts

Yadira Martinez-Gomez, Summa Cum Laude

Bachelor of Science

Pete Lamont Montgomery

Master of Arts

Callie Theresa Walker

The commencement ceremony will be livestreamed and can be found at commencement.tamucc.edu, along with a full photo gallery.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi awards bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from the Colleges of Business, Education and Human Development, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Health Sciences, Science and Engineering, and University College. Offering more than 80 of the most popular degree programs in the state, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has proudly provided a solid academic reputation, renowned faculty, and highly rated degree programs since 1947. The Island University has earned its spot as the premier, urban doctoral-granting institution in South Texas, supporting a UAS test site, two institutes and more than 20 research centers and labs. In 2018, the University was classified as an R2 Doctoral-High Research Activity by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education. Read more about the Islander Impact made by our students, faculty, staff and alumni at http://www.tamucc.edu/.