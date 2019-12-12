Two Cedar Park High School students on Thursday were accused of making a threat of terrorism against students and staff, according to Cedar Park police.

Officers responded to a call from a parent about 9 p.m. Wednesday after her children came to her with a video showing two young boys threatening to cause harm to people at the school, police said.

The two boys in the video were identified and arrested early Thursday, according to police. The boys were charged with making a terroristic threat and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center in Williamson County, police said.

Officers do not believe students or staff face any active threat, police said. However, extra patrol officers were monitoring the school as a precaution.