Every year the Duval County Victims of Crime Assistance Program and the Duval County Attorney Baldemar F. Gutierrez hold the Tree of Angels ceremony.

The ceremony focuses on members of the community who have lost their lives or where a part of a violent crime.

This year, the tree of angels ceremony will not be held as before. Instead the tree will be located at the Duval County Courthouse on the second floor for the entire month of December. During normal business time families, friends and community members can visit the tree and place an angel ornament in memory and support of victims of violent crimes.

The Tree of Angels started in Austin in 1991 by Verna Lee Carr, executive adviser of People Against Violent Crime, to recognize that the holiday season is a difficult time for victims and their families. During the ceremony, families bring a photo of their lost loved one and an angel for the Christmas tree.

For more information contact Venessa Lopez, victim assistance coordinator at 361-279-6269.