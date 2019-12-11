Officers from the Amarillo Police Department released details about a fatal accident which occurred early Wednesday morning at Olsen Blvd. and Paramount St.

According to a news release, officers arrived at the scene at approximately 1:46 a.m. Makail Tropez-Price, a 22-year-old male, was going eastbound on Olsen Blvd. at high speed, lost control of the vehicle, struck a traffic control pole and came to a stop in the 2600 block of Paramount St.

Tropez-Price died on the scene due to his injuries in the collision. The incident is being investigated by the department’s traffic investigation unit.