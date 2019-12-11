LEVELLAND — Shaylee Stovall tallied an impressive 25 points for Idlaou in their 64-53 victory over Levelland on Tuesday.

Logan Heard also finished in double digits with 16 points for the Lady Cats. Taylor Houston also contributed eight points.

Michaela Watkins led the Loboettes offense with 13 points, along with Mahalie Stafford’s 12 points. Allie Latham finished with eight points.

Idalou (11-3) is scheduled to travel to Shallowater at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Levelland (6-5) will face Monahans in the Stanton tournament at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12.

IDA; 21;4;20;19;— 64

LEV;25;4;9;15;—53

LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN 47, SMYER 12

Abbie Crow led the night with 12 points for Lubbock Christian in their 47-12 win over Smyer.

Skylar Simmons closely followed with eight points for the Lady Eagles. Avery Mitchell also contributed seven points.

Sabrina Earl finished the night with eight points for Smyer, to go along with Patrisha Garcia’s three points.

Lubbock Christian (13-3) is set to host Midland Classical Academy at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Smyer (0-8) will host Ropes at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 17.

LUBC;19;18;9;1;— 47

SMY;2;2;5;3;— 12

SHALLOWATER 68, ANDREWS 28

SHALLOWATER — Bree Brattain dished out 17 points to keep Shallowater with a perfect 11-0 record in a 68-28 victory over Andrews.

Kami Wood also ended in double digits with 13 points for the Fillies. Madison Batten also contributed six points.

Paige Ortiz contributed 14 points for Andrews, along with Caralyne Ross’s six points.

No.6 ranked Shallowater will face Snyder in the Andrews tournament at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Andrews (3-6) is set to host Snyder at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

SHA;23;18;17;10;— 68

AND;0;4;15;9;— 28

ABERNATHY 52, ESTACADO 32

ABERNATHY — Ragan May and Anaya Rodriguez both combined for 13 points for Abernathy in their 52-32 victory over Estacado on Tuesday.

Chanie Chambers also finished with 11 points for the Lady Lopes.

Aaliyah Johnson contributed 10 points for the Lady Matadors. Menaiya Ewing also finished with nine points.

Abernathy (8-8) is scheduled to host Littlefield at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Estacado will host Coronado at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13.

ABR;9;15;6;22;—52

EST;6;7;10;9;— 32

FRENSHIP 80, SEMINOLE 42

WOLFFORTH — Ashyln Caddel led the Lady Tigers with 13 points in win over the Maidens on Tuesday.

Kaylee Rendon also finished in double digits with 11 points, along with Avery Henry’s 11 points for Frenship.

Bretlei Dominguez led the Maidens with 18 points and Madison Carter contributed seven points.

Frenship is set to host Portales (NM) at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. Seminole is scheduled to travel to the Midland Tournament on Dec. 12 with a time and opponent to be determined.

FRE;25;19;17;19;— 80

SEM;12;10;10;10;— 42

SUDAN 55, LOCKNEY 54, OT

LOCKNEY — Stevi Lockhart contributed 19 points for the Lady Hornets in the overtime victory over the Lady Longhorns.

Gracyn Shultz put up 16 points for the Lady Hornets and Liz Sital also finished with 10 points.

Townlei Hernandez provided the Lady Longhorns with 19 points while Adrianna Villarreal scored 11 points.

Sudan is scheduled to travel to the Whitharral Tournament where they will face Meadow at 3 p.m. Friday and Lockney (8-2) will host its Lady Horns Tournament this weekend.

SUD;19;11;8;8;— 55

LOC; 7;22;6;11;— 54

PLAINS 48, OLTON 27

PLAINS — The Cowgirls posted a 21-point victory over the Fillies.

Karla Arriola had eight points for Olton (2-7).

Other area score

Ropes 56, New Home 34