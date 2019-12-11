A new bridge over Lady Bird Lake that would allow pedestrians and cyclists to bypass a precarious, narrow passageway over the Longhorn Dam on Pleasant Valley Road could become a reality as early as 2025.

City officials on Tuesday unveiled a new plan to construct a "wishbone"-style bridge connecting three points of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail just upstream of the dam. The project would cost $12.6 million.

The current passageway over the dam is a major choke point on the trail. Its narrow sidewalks and low handrail barely allow enough room for people to pass each other and pose serious safety concerns. The crossing has been a priority for the city for a long time.

A Public Works Department memo in 2013 said the crossing had poor bicycle and pedestrian safety, forcing runners, hikers, cyclists and people with strollers to jockey for space.

Cyclists often have to dismount, while runners tuck themselves into shallow divots at dam towers to allow others to pass.

City staffers started putting together a preliminary engineering report in 2018 that eventually resulted in five alternative bridge options, including simply widening the existing pathway over the dam, building two straight bridges immediately upstream of the dam or building one immediately downstream.

Those options ranged in price from $10.9 million to $13.9 million.

But in the end, city staffers went with the wishbone design for the bridge, with legs stretching from three different shores to a triangular area over the water that could include benches, planters and other amenities.

Nathan Wilkes, Austin Transportation Department street planner, said the wishbone option wasn’t on the city’s radar until a group of residents proposed it at an early public meeting about the project.

"It became the most popular, and ultimately the one that we're recommending to move forward with," Wilkes said. "Going from like eight people drawing it on a little sheet of paper to being the best alternative, I think is kind of a great story for participatory planning."

Katie Wettick, the urban trails program manager for Austin Public Works, said city staff surveyed about 1,800 people to gather input on the bridge options, 41 percent of whom chose the wishbone.

Through the wishbone design, officials hope to create a sort of "oasis" over the water where people can gather, relax or exercise, while also giving visitors easier access to the trail.

"The wishbone meets the shore at three different points, and it allows a convenient connection for users just trying to travel along Pleasant Valley, and those trying to continue that loop around the lake," Wettick said.

In addition to the bridge, the plan also calls for improving the short tunnel that runs under Pleasant Valley Road, connecting the trail to Roy G. Guerrero Colorado River Metro Park.

Next year, city officials hope to complete an engineering plan and begin the bridge design phase. The earliest possible date a new bridge could open, however, won’t be for at least five more years.

In the meantime, the city is planning a temporary fix to the existing bridge that would widen the sidewalk over the western side of dam from 4 feet to 8 feet, and the eastern side from 4 feet to 6 feet. The city also will install higher handrails and a taller curb to improve safety.

Those improvements are expected to begin in 2020, and will cost an estimated $1.5 million.

Wilkes said the city already has funding for the immediate improvements and design portion of the bridge project. He said the design process usually takes about 18 months, so to stay on the schedule to open by 2025, the city will need to find money for construction within the next year and a half.