Tarleton State University was ranked #5 in the 20 best affordable colleges in Texas for a bachelor’s degree, according to affordableschools.net.

Enrolling around 13,000 students annually, Tarleton offers more than 100 top-value degrees at the associate, bachelor’s master’s and doctoral levels.

The website took into account the affordability, class size and student success of each university and based each selection on a point system.

Tarleton’s in-state tuition averages $7,292 while its out-of-state tuition averages $17,252.

The student-to-faculty ratio is 19:1 and its graduation rate is 46 percent.

“The university’s long-standing commitment to be an institution of opportunity began with the dream of our founder and benefactor to provide an affordable, innovative and accessible education for students who otherwise might not have the chance,” said Cecelia Jacobs, assistant vice president in marketing and communications at Tarleton. “Thanks to strategic planning, resourceful programs and the strong support of our generous donors and friends, we’re keeping that dream alive.”