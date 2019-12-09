Tarleton State University has named Lori Beaty chief financial officer and vice president for the Division of Finance and Administration. She has served in an interim role since September.

Beaty began her Tarleton career in 2011 and became university controller two years later.

“Lori’s strong commitment to Tarleton and her experience as a certified public accountant make her a perfect fit for this position,” said university President James Hurley. “As we focus on enrollment growth and opportunities for students to graduate with less debt, her strong financial leadership will prove invaluable. Lori has been instrumental in our move to NCAA Division 1, and she will play a key role as we continue our quest to be next-level ready.”

Beaty will oversee Tarleton’s budgetary and fiscal affairs, including planning, monitoring and managing overall financial plans, policies and operations.

“Tarleton is a special place because of its amazing students, thoughtful leaders and dedicated faculty and staff,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the campus community as we move closer to becoming the nation’s leading comprehensive regional university.”