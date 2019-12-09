Local author Arlene Holland celebrated the release of her second novel, Moonbow, with a book signing last week at the Erath County Courthouse.

Moonbow is a sequel to her first book, Sunshower, published in 2018.

“This is something I have always wanted to do,” Holland told the E-T in a previous interview. “During my freshman year of high school my teacher, Mrs. Cotton, told me I had a natural talent for writing and that’s something I have never forgotten. I always had this story in my head so when my kids grew up and I retired I decided to start writing it.”

Sunshower spent six weeks on BookLocker’s best-seller list.

Moonbow can be purchased online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and booklocker.com.

You can also reach Holland on her Facebook page.