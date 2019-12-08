Avid bass anglers relish the challenge of probing the depths for jumbo winter bass. About 50 years ago, you could include me in that category of fishing addicts.

I spent countless days and nights bundled up in the best insulated clothing available along with the extra insurance of a catalytic heater. It was still really cold.

Catching bass was a surefire way to warm up fast. Big bass over 5 pounds were especially therapeutic.

One wintry night on Calaveras Lake near San Antonio was especially memorable.

Five boats of us Eskimos were enjoying steady action around midnight fishing stretches of rock riprap near the power plant. Largemouth in the 4- to 6-pound class were attacking our black jig worms with regularity.

Then we were shocked when a Round Rock angler hooked and landed a lake record 13-pound largemouth bass. Nobody felt the cold after that amazing event.

I was happy to settle for a lesser 9-pounder around 4 a.m. The air temperature was below freezing all night.

I no longer have the fortitude or passion for harsh weather fishing. Aging does that to you, and the timing is very good since I don't have clients begging me to guide them in the super cold.

The point of my memory sharing is to educate aspiring anglers that the winter bass fishing is often spectacular. Bass need to eat year round, and trophy bass are easier to fool in the cold, especially at night.

Slow bottom crawling jigs and soft plastics imitate the crawfish that bass crave. Big single spin Colorado bladed spinnerbaits also will attract bass seeking a bluegill snack.

You will only see me out on the water during moderate daytime conditions when bass also bite.

For a guided excursion call 512-261-3644.