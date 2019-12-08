The holiday season is here and the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce and SPARD are once again partnering to spread Christmas cheer with the annual Holly Jolly event from 6-9 p.m. Monday in downtown Stephenville.

The festive night will include the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, pictures with Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides, lighted hayrides, carolers and choirs, dance performances, holiday gift vendors and an opportunity for children to write letters to Santa.

“The Chamber is excited to partner with the city to organize a family-fun community event that celebrates Christmas, showcases talented local youth singers and dancers, provides fundraising opportunities for area non-profit organizations, and allows attendees to get a fun start on their holiday shopping,” said July Danley, president of the Chamber. “The best part of the entire evening is getting to celebrate this joyous time of year with family and friends in this community we all love. You will definitely leave with that child-like feeling of Christmas still resonating in your soul!”

There will also be an opportunity to purchase hot chocolate, apple cider, coffee, popcorn, cotton candy and other goodies.