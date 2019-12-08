LAS VEGAS – Jesse Wright is no stranger to success at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Making his eighth appearance at the Wrangler NFR, Wright won his 10th career round with an 89.5-point ride on United Pro Rodeo’s Awesome Sauce before 16,809 spectators at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday night.

“My nephew (Ryder) got on him in Cheyenne (Wyo.) and missed him out, and Stetson had been on him three or four times,” Jesse Wright said. “That horse is really hard to mark out and is really droppy. I got a good start on him, my mark out was good and strong, and then it got rolling after that.”

Jesse’s trips to the Wrangler NFR have come in 2010-14, 2016 and 2017, highlighted by his 2012 world championship. He entered this Wrangler NFR 13th in the PRCA | RAM World Standings.

After his $26,231 victory, Wright moved into eighth place in the world standings with $132,736.

“It feels really good,” Wright said. “You go from really low (after getting a no score in Round 1) to really high. It’s been a while (since I won a round), and it felt good.”

Jesse had reason to smile since only four saddle bronc riders made 8-second rides Friday. Rusty Wright, Jesse’s nephew, placed second in the round with an 85.5-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Cash Deal.

“Horse by horse and just try to stay positive, have fun and take it all in,” Jesse said about his mindset for the remainder of the Wrangler NFR. “You’ve got to keep having fun no matter what is going on, because if you start beating yourself up too bad it isn’t going to get too much better than what it is. Round by round, and horse by horse.”

Trenton Montero wins with Round 2 bareback riding record

This is Trenton Montero’s first appearance at the Wrangler NFR, and it didn’t take him long to create a lasting memory.

The Winnemucca, Nev., cowboy had a 90.5-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Prairie Rose to break the NFR Round 2 record and capture the victory.

Montero broke the Round 2 record of 89.5 points set by Cimarron Gerke in 2004.

“It is a huge honor to be able to get on a horse like that, and being able to get by him was great,” said Montero, 27. “I thought I was going to be on the ground more than once during that ride, and I feel like I definitely worked hard for it. I’m humbled to be part of that legacy.

“It’s a huge relief to win a round here. Even though I have worked my whole life for this and I was able to get here, you see the guys like Kaycee Feild and Clayton Biglow and Orin Larsen in the locker room with you, and it is hard not to question yourself. I proved to myself that I belong here with these guys.”

It was Montero’s first trip aboard Prairie Rose, and it was a match-up he was craving.

“I have watched it a ton of times, and I have to say I was pretty stoked to see that I had it drawn,” Montero said. “(The ride) was pretty much all reaction. I didn’t even know where I was half of that ride. All I could do was just keep setting my feet. It goes back to getting on the spur board and it all just clicked, and I kept gassing it.”

Tyler Waguespack continues success in Vegas

The Thomas & Mack Arena has been extremely good to steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack.

The Gonzales, La., cowboy won world championships and average titles at the Wrangler NFR in 2016 and 2018, and he shows no signs of slowing down at the 2019 Finals.

Waguespack won Round 2 with a 3.6-second run, claiming the ninth NFR round win of his career.

“It’s amazing to have a round win at the National Finals,” Waguespack said. “I actually ran that steer in the Cinch Shootout in Fort Madison (Iowa) earlier this year, and I was fortunate enough to win it on him. So, I had a really good game plan and knew some particulars about him. I was 4.3 on him in the Cinch Shootout and came back and cleaned it up a lot with a 3.6 tonight, so it was awesome.”

Waguespack, with his $26,231 round win, moved into second place in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $140,130.

“My goal going forward is to do the best I can on each steer I draw, and if I’m fortunate enough to get another gold buckle, that would be outstanding,” he said. “In the meantime, I’ve got eight more rounds to go and I’m going to try to do as well as I can on each animal I draw.”

Marty Yates wins tie-down roping in Round 2

Marty Yates has always been known as a fast roper who is not afraid to take chances.

The Stephenville, Texas, cowboy had his skills on display Friday, winning Round 2 with a 7.3-second run.

“It’s awesome to start off on a good foot,” Yates said. “(Thursday night) I was fortunate to place a little bit (splitting fourth with an 8.4-second run). The calves have been a little funny. ... So, it’s nice to come out on top the second round and have a little bit of a lead so far.”

Yates, who came to the Wrangler NFR seventh in the world standings, moved up to second in the standings with $146,431. He’s already earned $45,115 at the NFR.

“It’s great starting the momentum off early and being able to carry it through the week and put as much money in my pocket as possible,” said Yates, who is making his sixth consecutive appearance at the NFR.

Garrett Smith captures bull riding Round 2 win

Bull rider Garrett Smith is making the most of his third-career appearance at the Wrangler NFR.

The Rexburg, Idaho, cowboy has already covered two bulls, his latest 8-second ride a 91.5-point, Round 2 victory on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Black Gold.

Counting ground money, Smith collected a $33,564 check, which pushed him to fourth in the world standings with $171,769. He’s also leading the NFR average with 178.5 points on two head.

“That’s pretty sweet,” Smith said. “I didn’t even know how much it was at first, but just winning a round even if everyone stays on is big money. I knew he (Black Gold) went right, but that’s pretty much all. Riding him is like letting a balloon loose. It was going by really fast and at one point I closed my eyes, and it worked out.”Smith won Round 10 in 2016 and Round 2 in 2017 and was thrilled to get his third round victory.

“This one is big. I’d won two rounds before, but it was all on the same bull, Rafter G Rodeo’s J Lazy, and now I needed to pick a new one,” he said.

Team ropers Smith/Corkill claim Round 2 crown

Team roping header Clay Smith and heeler Jade Corkill know how to win world championships.

Smith is the reigning team roping header world champion, and Corkill has three team roping heeler world titles – 2012-14.

The duo teamed up this summer, and the partnership is still paying dividends at the Wrangler NFR.

Smith and Corkill won Round 2 Friday with a 4.4-second run.

“He (Corkill) did everything,” Smith said. “I kind of missed my dally, and by the time I looked up, it was time to face.”

Corkill also was quick to credit his partner.

“I tried to focus on doing my job and plan on him turning the steer, and he does it better than anyone else,” Corkill said.

Smith and Corkill were quick to acknowledge their horsepower.

“I was riding Marty, he’s 12 years old,” Smith said. “He’s been good for a long time, and I’ve had him since he was 4 years old. He did pretty good tonight.”

Corkill also praised his horse.

“I was riding Huey,” he said. “He’s 10 years old, and I’ve had him for a year. He scores good and fast and can do everything we need – and he wants to do it. He did first-place good tonight.”

After their Round 2 victory, Smith and Corkill are leading their respective world standings, but Corkill knows there are no guarantees with eight rounds remaining.

“When you do well early, it helps, but it’s over now and we have to start over (Saturday) night and do our jobs every time and hope the end results are what we want,” Corkill said. “It won’t be for lack of trying. We’re feeling 10 times better than last night.”

Smith and Corkill had a 9.4-second run in Round 1 and did not place.

Dona Kay Rule sets pace in barrel racing

Barrel racer Dona Kay Rule didn’t place in Round 1 but made up for it in Round 2.

Rule, making her inaugural appearance at the Wrangler NFR, won Round 2 with a 13.69-second run.

“Oh, it’s incredible,” Rule said. “I never doubted my ability, but I never had a good opportunity like I do now with the beautiful, wonderful horse I have and all the extras he comes with that you need. I envisioned myself doing this years ago, and I remember being at the Cow Palace in the early ’70s or late ’60s and Sammy Thurman riding by, and she turned and winked at me. I thought, ‘I want to be her someday.’ It just took me 60-something years to get there.”

Rule was pleased with the smooth run she made Friday.

“We had a little trouble last night and stumbled, and I just knew I needed to hold his hip in on barrel one,” she said. “Boy, he took it.”

Rule is riding High Valor, 10, the winner of the 2019 Purina Horse of the Year presented by AQHA Award.

“I knew he was special, but it took me a long time to train him because he’s pretty busy-minded. I’ve really enjoyed him, and he counts on me a lot. It’s been kind of fun having a real friend and an ally.”