Chick-fil-A works with Salvation Army to retrieve Angels early

As the Salvation Army Angel Tree project comes to a close before distribution day on Dec. 19, sponsors of angels are encouraged to return their gifts to Westgate Mall as soon as possible.

Chick-fil-A will offer a free chicken sandwich to the first 200 angels that are delivered to The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree headquarters at the mall from Dec. 9-12, according to a news release.

The Chick-fil-A Cow will be at the Angel Tree from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Moises Hernandez, owner/operator at Chick-fil-A Westgate Mall, and his team will begin providing the free sandwiches Monday morning from his restaurant, according to the release.

The last day that the Salvation Army will receive gifts at Angel Tree is by 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

Bishop Hills Christmas Lights Tours continue

Bishop Hills Christmas Light Tours began Dec. 6, and continue through Christmas Day.

Organizers remind the public that lights are on from 6:30 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and from 6:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release.

Santa Claus will be making an appearance on Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21.

The Amarillo Downtown Lions Club will be in Bishop Hills each night accepting any gently used eye glasses.

For more information, call (806) 418-4192.