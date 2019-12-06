Bastrop County’s air quality had a clean ozone season this year as air quality monitoring stations did not record a single day of excessive ozone levels between March and November.

The Capital Area Council of Governments has two ozone monitoring systems stationed in the county, one in Elgin and a another that was relocated last year to Bastrop from McKinney Roughs Nature Park.

According to preliminary state data, the Bastrop station, located near the American Legion Hall along Texas 21, recorded an average of 27 parts per billion of ozone, a pollutant created by nitrogen oxide from vehicles, power plants and smaller sources like lawnmowers and laundromats. The highest level of ozone — which is the main ingredient in smog — was recorded on March 21 at 66 parts per billion.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards dictate that peak ozone levels, which typically occur on hot, sunny days with low wind and low humidity, cannot average more than 70 parts per billion over three years, according to CAPCOG.

The monitoring station in Elgin, located near Elgin Elementary School, also recorded an average of 27 parts per billion. The highest ozone day recorded was on June 14 at 69 parts per billion. This is the first year CAPCOG had a monitoring system in Elgin after it was placed there in September 2018 to monitor ozone levels directly upwind of the Austin urban area.

All of these readings have yet to be validated by CAPCOG contractors who would eliminate faulty or outlying data from averages.

The federal air quality standard was set at 75 parts per billion in 2008, and the Austin area exceeded that standard between 2006 and 2008 when it recorded an ozone value of 77 parts per billion. That was the last time the area’s air quality was out of compliance with federal standards. The standard was lowered to 70 parts per billion in 2015.

Breaching federal air standards can place cities and metropolitan areas at risk of losing federal funding for transportation or other development projects, and would require local officials to jump through hoops to prove that new projects won’t make air pollution worse. Companies looking to relocate or expand in areas that are in non-compliance with federal air standards would also have to secure federal and state permits, which could cost additional time and money.

The official ozone season is set by the EPA based on the earliest and latest months when an area recorded 8-hour ozone of at least 60 parts per billion between 2010 and 2013, according to CAPCOG director of regional planning and services Andrew Hoekzema. During the season, the EPA requires the state to operate ozone monitors to record any exceedances of the 70 parts per billion standard.

While the ozone season for Austin and the northern part of the state is between March 1 and Nov. 30, the southern half of the state has a year-round ozone season, Hoekzema said.

Ozone station relocation

CAPCOG operates eight monitoring stations throughout its 10-county region. Last year the organization moved one station from McKinney Roughs Nature Park to Bastrop after an analysis showed that the trees and vegetation surrounding the station in the park were impacting, or “scrubbing” the station’s readings. The Bastrop location would be “better positioned to capture the high concentrations (of ozone) in the county,” CAPCOG said.

Last ozone season the station at McKinney Roughs Nature Park recorded average ozone levels between March and November of 24 parts per billion. This year, after the station was moved to Bastrop, it recorded 26.7 parts per billion.