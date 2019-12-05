Granbury Theatre Company is hosting “The Nutcracker” ballet and an Eagles tribute band in December.

On Dec. 8-11, Fort Worth-based Ballet Frontier will perform “The Nutcracker,” a popular holiday classic. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. each evening.

The company has been captivating audiences with its production for ten years. With its cast comprised of professional dancers, talented youth, and with dazzling costumes and world-class choreography, the stage is set for an unforgettable holiday experience for all ages.

For the extended New Year’s weekend, The Long Run will return to the Opera House for six Eagles tribute concerts from Dec. 27-31.

Each performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. except for Dec. 31.

For New Year’s Eve, there will be a 6 p.m. concert followed by a 9:30 p.m. performance that will extend into the new year.

The Long Run is a group of professional Colorado-based musicians dedicated to the faithful reproduction of the music of America’s most iconic band.

Tickets are available on the GTC website at www.granburytheatrecompany.org or through the Opera House box office at 817-579-0952.