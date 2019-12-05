9 a.m. update: A dense fog advisory for Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties has been extended until 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Thursday forecast for Austin: Some fog may interrupt Austin’s streak of nice weather in the morning, but it shouldn’t last for long!

Fog that has developed across parts of southeastern Texas is expected to move into the Austin area before 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters have issued a dense fog advisory for Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties until 9 a.m.

Drivers should be careful on the road in case fog makes it hard to see. Forecasters suggest using your headlights, slowing down and leaving room in front of you.

Once the fog has cleared out, skies will become partly sunny and temperatures will rise to a high near 76 degrees, the weather service said.

At night, skies will be partly cloudy as temperatures decrease to a low around 53 degrees, forecasters said.

The weekend will be cool and clear, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Sunny with a high near 68. North-northwest winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly clear at night with a low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 65. Mostly clear at night with a low around 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 76. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 58.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain after 7 p.m. and a low around 45.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 56. Partly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 58.