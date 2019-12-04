AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that state sales tax revenue totaled $3.18 billion in November, 6.2 percent more than in November 2018.

“November state sales tax growth was led by collections from the wholesale trade, construction and restaurant sectors, while collections from the oil and gas mining sector declined since last year,” Hegar said. “Texas realized an increase in the state’s sales tax revenue collections from remote sellers and online marketplace providers, pursuant to new collection requirements resulting from the implementation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Wayfair v. South Dakota, and passage of House Bill 1525 during the 86th Texas Legislature.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in November 2019 was up 4.8 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections.

In November 2019, Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $422.3 million, up 4.2 percent from November 2018; motor fuel taxes — $327.3 million, up 5.1 percent from November 2018; natural gas production taxes — $119.6 million, down 33.1 percent from November 2018; and oil production taxes — $344.4 million, down 1.8 percent from November 2018.