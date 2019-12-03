Tuesday forecast for Austin: After a cold start, the day will be warm and sunny, the National Weather Service said.

It was 43 degrees at Camp Mabry at 6:30 a.m., but temperatures will increase throughout the day to a high near 72 degrees, forecasters said. Skies will be sunny, making for the perfect day to get outside!

The high temperature is warmer than normal for Dec. 3 in Austin, according to climate data. Usually, the high on this day is 65 degrees at Camp Mabry and 66 degrees at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to climate data.

Skies will be mostly clear at night and temperatures will decrease to a low near 46 degrees, forecasters said.

Temperatures will continue to be a bit warm on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 48.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 76. South winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 51.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 68. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly clear at night with a low around 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 67. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 76. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 56.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 72.