Once the Thanksgiving food coma wears off this year, don’t forget to box up those leftovers and properly dispose of the scraps you don’t want.

Most food scraps can be composted through the city of Austin’s composting program or at a community garden, said Memi Cardenas, public information and marketing manager for Austin Resource Recovery.

Residents with a green, city-issued composting bin can dump all food scraps from Thanksgiving meals, including meat and bones, into the receptacle, she said. Paper products that have been soiled with food and cardboard items can also be put into the green composting bins.

Before Cardenas had her own green composting bin, she took food scraps to her friend’s house, she said.

For residents who live in an apartment complex or don’t have access to the city of Austin’s composting program yet, Cardenas suggests looking into community gardens across Austin.

Most community gardens in Austin do not accept meat or dairy products and some only accept plant material, leaves or coffee grounds, according to the Compost Coalition, a volunteer network of environmentally friendly people, businesses and communities.

Another tip for having a green Thanksgiving is to set the table with reusable or compost-friendly plates and cups. Foil can be recycled, but food must be rinsed off of it first. Foil also needs to be balled up to be about 2 to 3 inches in diameter so it doesn’t fall through sorting machines, Cardenas said.

Austin Resource Recovery’s curbside composting program, which started as a pilot program in 2017, has been expanded to 75% of the department’s 200,000 customers, Cardenas said. The program will be expanded to all Austin Resource Recovery customers next year, she said.

Aqua Texas, a water utility company in the state, said leftover cooking grease should be carefully poured into a metal can and cooled before it’s thrown in the trash if you can’t get to a drop-off center.

The Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center in Southeast Austin, at 2514 Business Center Drive, accepts any oil that is used during cooking, among other items, Cardenas said.

Garbage disposals do not keep fat, oil or grease out of plumbing systems, Aqua Water said.

"It’s true, anything you put down the drain, it goes into the filtration system and it goes into our drinking water," Cardenas said. "If you don’t want to drink it, don’t put it down the drain."

In recent years, Austin Resource Recovery has not seen a spike in food scraps around the holidays. But there has been an increase in the amount of oil being dropped off at the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center, Cardenas said.

The Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and collection of trash, recycling, compost and yard trimmings from residential customers will "slide" a day because of the holiday, the city said.

Thursday items will instead be picked up on Friday and Friday’s collection will move to Saturday.