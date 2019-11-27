Dr. J.D. Sheffield has filed for re-election to the Texas House in 2020, earning the endorsement of Gov. Greg Abbott in the Republican Primary. Sheffield recently concluded another successful session as one of the most productive legislators at the Capitol. During his fourth term, he authored or sponsored 30 bills that passed into law and lent his name to another 20.

“I’m proud to endorse Rep. J.D. Sheffield for re-election,” Abbott said. “J.D. is a strong conservative leader who worked for rural Texans to rein in property taxes, increase teacher pay, and improve Texas schools.

Among Sheffield’s legislative accomplishments are major priorities for rural Texans and taxpayers, including co-authoring the constitutional amendment to ban a state income tax, which voters approved this November. Rep. Sheffield also served as a state budget writer where he successfully fought for $32 million more for schools in our house district and passed school finance reform that gives rural schools their fair share.

Rep. Sheffield’s legislative victories also include passing a new $5 billion property tax cut and conservative property tax reforms, securing over $800 million to upgrade border security, a ban on sanctuary cities in Texas, and supporting legislation for the open carry of firearms.

Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien echoed the importance of re-electing Dr. Sheffield, saying, “He is a respected and effective voice at the Capitol. His thoughtful approach and ability to solve problems have achieved victories for rural values time and time again. We need him now more than ever to protect rural districts and make sure rural Texans keep their representation at the Capitol.”