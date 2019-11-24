By AGN Media Editorial Board

For 70 years, the Texas Legislative Budget Board has provided nonpartisan financial expertise for the state’s lawmakers, offering analysis, guidance and insights regarding what, in its most recent iteration, is a $250 billion two-year budget.

Historically, the full-time staff of the LBB may not have always been the most popular folks in the eyes of lawmakers, but they were respected for the due diligence and effort they put forth in making sure the state and its expansive group of private contractors color within the lines and constraints of a budget that now exceeds 1,000 pages.

Unfortunately, the Legislative Budget Board appears to be caught in political cross-hairs. According to recent reporting from the Texas Tribune, the agency responsible for providing lawmakers with detailed, factual financial information has lost key leadership while other staffers have departed in droves as a result of what was characterized by the Tribune as “a quiet war between its two masters.”

“The LBB provided invaluable, unbiased information, which is critical to the development of the state budget,” former state Rep. John Zerwas, a Republican from Richmond who chaired the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement reported by the Tribune.

The board comprises 10 members, including, under state law, the lieutenant governor and the House speaker as co-chairs. It falls to the chairmen to appoint an executive director to lead the agency, which did not happen, and the LBB has been without a leader for just more than a year. Complicating things, according to the Tribune, staffing has shrunk 26 percent over the past four years from 146 to 108 employees with four of five top executive positions unfilled.

LBB insiders say the personnel turmoil can be put at the foot of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who, they told the Tribune, wants to reshape the LBB so the Senate has more control over its staff. As for the House, Speaker Dennis Bonnen recently announced that he would not seek reelection following the fallout from a meeting with the leader of a conservative political action group. That development has thrown another twist into the role and future of the LBB as well.

According to the Tribune, a Patrick spokesman did not respond directly to that issue, saying instead the lieutenant governor “has acted and will continue to act to ensure the state moves forward on a prudent and fiscally conservative path.”

Lawmakers have routinely said the decisions they make are only as good as the information upon which they must rely. Historically, the LBB’s projections, calculations and otherwise yeoman number-crunching efforts have produced cold, hard data the legislature has seen fit to trust.

Changing the board’s operational philosophy by injecting partisanship into its day-to-day functionality would undermine its core mission of delivering unvarnished data for legislative leaders to consider. As practically every Texan knows, the legislature’s chief responsibility each session is to make sure the state has a balanced budget, per the Texas Constitution. The LBB plays a critical role in lawmakers’ fulfilling this charge.

“It’s dangerous and disheartening for this hub of data to have inadequate staffing and low morale,” Ann Beeson, chief executive of the Center for Public Policy Priorities, which leans left, told the Tribune. “Advocates like us rely on the nonbiased, credible data from the LBB to understand state spending, ensure transparency and solve problems. State leaders need to fully support the LBB as quickly as possible.”

Playing partisan politics with an agency devoted to objectivity seems an unwise path. Sometimes, those who are most successful in political ventures are leaders who understand the importance of having people around them who don’t agree with everything they say and do. The LBB doesn’t have final authority over the budget, but it does provide transparency regarding every line of the state’s spending.

“A nonpartisan Legislative Budget Board that provides factual, objective analysis is critical to responsible policymaking,” former House Speaker Joe Straus said in a statement reported by the Tribune. “The LBB has been structured to protect it from undue influence exerted by a single office or chamber. I did not always like the answers we got from LBB staff, but I knew those answers were based on research rather than politics.”

The LBB plays a vital role in keeping state spending on track. Legislative leaders should move to fill the executive director’s role as well as other key leaders. The institutional knowledge that has recently departed the agency is staggering, and few people have a true understanding of the experience and knowledge required to draft a budget for an enterprise as large as the state of Texas. If the LBB fruit-basket turnover continues, the state may learn the hard way how difficult the job is as fewer people with less experience doing more work is a recipe for fiduciary trouble.

To us, the choice is clear: The Legislature must either treat and trust this important agency as it has been for 70 years or publicly discuss its reasoning behind why change is deemed necessary.

The people of Texas have a right to know.