Wednesday forecast for Austin: Grab a tank top and shorts, because the day will be a good one if you’re looking to get outside!

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 80 degrees, which is 10 degrees above normal for Nov. 20 in Austin, the National Weather Service said.

Patchy fog is expected to clear out of the area by 9 a.m. and then skies will be mostly cloudy during the day, forecasters said.

Wednesday will be the second day in a row that temperatures will reach 80 degrees, according to climate data.

At night, temperatures will be higher than usual with a low of 63 degrees, forecasters said. The low for this day is typically between 44 degrees and 49 degrees, according to climate data.

South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph at night with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 77. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 70. Mostly clear at night with a low around 44.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 66. Mostly clear at night with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 70. Mostly clear at night with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 73. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 57.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 70.