This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Register pushes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Runnels County Jail records reflect that 16 individuals were arrested between 11/10/19 and 11/17/19 by area law enforcement agencies.

• Dakota H. Sparks, 25, Concho, possession controlled substance, possession marijuana; bond $11,000.

• Isaiah R. Pacheco, 22, BPD, possession controlled substance DWLI while license invalid w/previous conviction; bond $23,000.

• Jacob Boggas, 22, BPD, failure to appear, possession marijuana; bond $500.

• Simon Rivas, Jr., 60, RCSO, MTR probation violation, DWLI w/previous conviction; bond $1,000.

• Cameron J. Perkins, 19, RCSO, terroristic threat; bond $5,000.

• Eddie Cortez, Jr., WPD, sell alcohol to minor; bond $500.

• Edmund P. Ortiz, 24, WPD, MTR DWI; bond $7,500.

• Catarina P. Bartolome, 26, Concho, failure to identify/giving false information; bond $500.

• Curtis C. Carroll, 26, Concho, warrant: prohibited weapon, warrant: possession controlled substance; warrant: engaging organized activities; no bond.

• David Ortega, 22, Concho, smuggling person for monetary gain; bond $25,000.

• Christian T. Lincoln, 26, RCSO, MTR evading arrest detention w/vehicle; bond $15,000.

• Carl J. Gentry, 29 Concho, unlawful possession firearm by felon, possession marijuana, possession controlled substance; bond $36,000.

• Tristan Brightwell, 23, WPD, possession marijuana; possession controlled substance; bond $6,000.

• Micah S. Hart, 42, Concho, DWLI w/previous conviction; bond $500.

• Jesus Almanza, 36, WPD, DWLI w/previous conviction; bond to be determine.

• Joshua J. Towler, 30, Concho, aggravated assault cause severe bodily injury, criminal mischief, aggravated assault w/deadly weapon, burglary habitation intent other felony; bond $152,000.