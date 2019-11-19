CAMPO sets open houses

on transportation study, plan

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host two open houses in Austin to share information on the Regional Transit Study and the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan.

The open houses will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Drive; and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Austin Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St. The open houses are part of a series of in-person or online open houses.

The public is encouraged to participate and submit comments at an in-person open house or through the online open house. The comment period lasts through Friday for the Regional Transit Study and through Nov. 30 for the 2045 Plan.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS

Best-selling author

to speak about ethics

The Beta Eta Chapter of Delta Gamma will host Jeannette Walls, the New York Times best-selling author of “The Glass Castle,” as the keynote speaker for the Delta Gamma Foundation Lectureship in Values and Ethics Series at the University of Texas.

The free event will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Hogg Memorial Auditorium, 2300 Whitis Ave.

Walls will speak on values and ethics during her keynote presentation, "The Glass Castle: Demon Hunting and Other Life Lessons."

ROUND ROCK

City beginning program

to replace traffic signs

The city of Round Rock will replace 7,120 traffic control signs over the next nine months to come into compliance with federal retroreflectivity standards.

City crews are replacing the signs, which were provided by Centerline Supply for $250,729.

The signs are being replaced to comply with sign retroreflectivity levels laid out in the Federal Highway Administration’s Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

The manual provides for six methods that cities can use to maintain traffic sign retroreflectivity at or above the minimum levels. The city selected the blanket replacement option that allows for sign replacement every seven to 10 years. The option does not require an annual retroreflectivity scan, which officials said saves the city $105,000 annually.

HUTTO

Presentation on Wednesday

about e-cigarettes, Juuls

Baylor Scott and White Health will host a free presentation on youth use of e-cigarettes and Juuls from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hutto High School Performing Arts Center, 101 Chris Kelly Blvd.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

For information: catchmybreath.org; catchmybreath@catch.org.

SAN MARCOS

Holiday dance for adults

with disabilities Friday

A holiday dance for adults with disabilities will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.

The holiday-themed dance party will feature door prizes and a DJ. Concessions will be available. Participants who require assistance must be accompanied by an assistant. The free event is for ages 18 and older.

For information: 393-8400.

SMITHVILLE

Church a drop-off site

for global Christmas project

First Baptist Church, 300 Hudgins St., will serve as a drop-off location for shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week through Monday.

The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches to deliver gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. Shoeboxes can be filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Drop-off hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday; and 8 a.m. to noon Monday.

BASTROP

Fall Nature Class

on ’Talking Trees’ Thursday

The Pines and Prairies Land Trust will host its Fall Nature Class: “Talking Trees” from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Bastrop County Nature Trails, 375 Riverside Drive.

Students are encouraged to bring their favorite leaves they find. The program will include a classroom portion with activity and a hike.

To register: pplt.org/events/112019/november-2019.

American-Statesman staff