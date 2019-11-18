Texas gas prices have fallen 2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.24/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 8.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.90/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.29/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.90/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.29/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.84/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.25/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 7.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.35/g, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.32/g.

San Antonio- $2.16/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.19/g.

Austin- $2.21/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.23/g.

"As we approach the holiday season, gas prices continue to see some volatility, but thankfully ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, prices appear to be in a downward trend in most areas," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The downward move isn't likely to last forever, especially with the U.S. and China close to a trade deal according to White House sources, and with an OPEC meeting upcoming, there could be some upward pressure on oil prices and that may tug gasoline along with it as we finish 2019. For now, however, gas price relief is the name of the game- after spending weeks above $4 per gallon, California is finally back below that painful threshold. For those lucky enough to be traversing the Southern U.S., you may see prices start drifting under $2 per gallon, but do enjoy it while it lasts- with the promise of a stronger U.S. economy comes a near promise of higher oil demand and thus prices."