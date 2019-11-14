Thursday forecast for Austin: Central Texas will have one more day of yucky, rainy, cold weather before a crisp and sunny weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be cloudy during the day with a 50% chance of rain, forecasters said. Temperatures will rise to a high of around 47 degrees, which is 25 degrees below normal for Nov. 14 in Austin, according to climate data.

Mostly cloudy nighttime skies will gradually clear up as temperatures drop to a low near 35 degrees, forecasters said.

Thursday’s low will at least be warmer than Wednesday’s! A record low temperature of 27 degrees was set at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Wednesday. It broke the old record of 28 degrees set in 2014, forecasters said.

Temperatures will increase on Friday before a sunny weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Sunny with a high near 60. Clear at night with a low around 34.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 63. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 40.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 65. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 70. Clear at night with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 75.