Waxahachie Architectural Salvage & Showroom has been operating out of the city-owned building at 408 S. Rogers St. for the past four years.



The lease with the original lessee, Karl Goss, expired Oct. 31, and the business operators were given until the end of November to vacate the premises or sign their own lease with the city requiring $6,000 a month in rent – a stark contrast to the $750 they were accustomed to paying.



“There’s no way we could survive and keep doing business,” said Amy Rost Munn, co-owner of the antique shop with consignor pieces made from repurposed items.



The city defended the 700 percent rent increase as more than reasonable, while also admitting it had plans for the building, which sits across the street in front of City Hall.



“The rent has been well below market value,” City Spokeswoman Amy Borders explained. “In February of this year, the lessee was informed that at the end of the lease in October, that the rent would be raised to market value, and that the city was also considering other plans for that property to possibly meet the future needs of city offices.”



The Daily Light obtained a letter addressed to Goss, named as a managing partner of WASS. The letter was dated Oct. 25, 2018, and signed by Downtown Development Director and Heritage Preservation Officer Anita Brown.



“This is in response to your letter dated Oct. 23, 2018…,” the letter began. “In our email communications during January, February, and March of this year when you were attempting to lock the city into the current lease rate for the two year extension option and then to secure a low lease rate for the operators you had interested in buying the business from you, it was made very clear that the city might need to take possession of that property sooner rather than later.”



The letter went on to explain, at length, the factors involved in determining the rent increase amount if the lease were to be extended and why the city believed the sum requested was still a bargain.



“The total available square footage is 17,960. Of course, not all of that is being used. But at the very least, the ground floor commercial area of 8,140 (square feet) and the shed consisting of an additional 1,680 square feet are being utilized by Waxahachie Architectural Salvage.”



“…To my surprise, lease rates for warehouse space are considerably higher than the current range for downtown commercial space. The square foot price for warehousing is $2.50-3.50. If we consider the building at 406 S. Rogers warehouse space and set the lease rate at the lowest of those figures — and only consider the enclosed 8,140 square feet identified as Commercial space by ECAD that would set the monthly market rate at $20,350.00 before additional charges for the shed."



ECAD is the Ellis County Appraisal District, responsible for determining the market value of a property.



“…If we were to assess a true market rate, it would likely be somewhere between what the city has charged for its properties and the downtown commercial rate — approximately $6,512.00 per month,” the letter continued.



New location, more issues



Unable to pay thousands of dollars in rent, which would put them out of business, WASS operators set their sights on the former county elections office at 106 S. Monroe St., signed a sublease starting Oct. 1, did some renovations and began the process of moving in.



Munn said city workers “cut our ‘Future home of…’ banner down and took it, said we needed a separate permit for that…”



“We had a ‘We’re moving’ banner on the Rogers Street building they made us take down too…,” Munn continued.



The co-owner said they had been unable to obtain a certificate of occupancy from the city for the Monroe Street building, which forced them to close the doors even after having a soft opening.



“We got an email just stating that we are going to have to rezone over there because the building is 4,500 square feet, even though we’re not using all of that building for retail...,” stated Munn, adding that she was also told they needed 22 parking spaces. She said she indicated to the city that the business would use six spaces. The entire lot, she said, has only about 12 to 15 spaces.



“We are sharing the parking with the salon that’s right here in the parking lot with us,” Munn disclosed. “They don’t really have set hours. They have customers come and go … so we may have access to the whole parking lot, or we may have half of it. We just didn’t think parking would be an issue…”



The city, however, said it was indeed an issue.



“They need a zoning change for the Monroe property because they do not have sufficient parking,” Borders explained. “One solution offered to them was to relocate in the Central Area zoning district, which does not have parking requirements and is adjacent zoning."



Since the Monroe building was not big enough, WASS operators had also secured the building at 103 N. Jackson St. that is owned by Goss as a site for their woodwork and not a retail shop, but that building has not been given the green light by the city either.



“The Jackson location needs a Special Use Permit because they are proposing some industrial work with furniture refinishing,” Borders clarified. “This was communicated to them on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and they were also informed that the city had a submittal deadline on Wednesday, Oct. 30. We did not receive an application for their zoning change. The process takes approximately two months. The city’s hands are tied until proper application is made.”



Moving forward



Munn said she was most worried about the pushback regarding the Monroe property and even thought of selling some of their products online. Closing the business would also be a blow to their four employees.



“What worries me is that we have employees that depend on us, and we depend on this business and we love it, and we love our customers and interacting with everybody,” Munn fretted. “What we do is so different, and we have a passion about it. We’re just scared that we put all this time into this building, painting and putting reclaimed lumber on the walls … and then we may have to go somewhere else or close our doors…



"We’re just trying to figure out any strategy we can just to keep afloat because we don’t want to give up on this business because we love it so much, so closing is not really an option in our minds right now,” she added. “We just don’t want that to happen right now.”



The city changed its tune last Tuesday, Nov. 5, and is allowing WASS to continue operating out of the Rogers building while the zoning issue at Monroe gets sorted out. The rent will remain at $750 a month.



Munn said rumors that they were paid by the city to relocate are false.



"We have never been offered a dime or an alternate place to move," she emphasized.