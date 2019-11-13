Two men were hospitalized late Tuesday after a shooting in East Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the 1900 block of Willow Creek Drive, near the intersection of East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road, around 11:22 p.m.

The men were taken to a hospital with gun shot wounds that could be serious, medics said.

FINAL #ATCEMSMedics are transporting 2 adult male patients from a Gunshot Wound incident at 1900blk Willow Creek Dr (23:22): Both have been declared Trauma Alerts, and have been transported to a local trauma facility w/potentially serious injuries. No other information available.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 13, 2019