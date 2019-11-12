The Round Rock school board gave Superintendent Steve Flores a mixed review Monday night, approving a performance bonus but choosing not to extend his contract past June 2022.

Motions to give Flores a $4,200 bonus and a one year salary increase of 3.5% passed with a unanimous vote and a 5-2 vote, respectively. But a motion to extend his contract to 2023 failed in a 3-4 vote.

Board President Chad Chadwell and trustees Amy Weir, Steve Math and Cory Vessa voted against the extension, while Mason Moses, Amber Feller and Nikki Gonzales voted for it.

Moses said the board gave Flores an 86% proficiency rating on his evaluation. The district achieved a strong financial rating under Flores’ stewardship, Moses said, and parents and staff expressed support for Flores in a campus climate survey.

"We looked back at this year and there has been a lot of great success," said Moses, who made all three motions.

Moses also noted that 73% of district schools received an A or B grade in this year’s state accountability ratings. But Math said the board needed to look beyond those performance ratings in evaluating Flores.

"Statistics are what you make them to be, and there are other statistics that suggest he fell short of my expectations and other trustees," Math said.

Math pointed out that the district dropped from an overall A grade to a B in this year’s Texas Education Agency accountability ratings. While the district scored one point shy of an A grade, Math said the drop coupled with lower scores at a few campuses troubled him.

He added that Flores only met 42% of the board’s goals, despite receiving an overall score of 86% proficiency.

Math said he does not consider it a bad thing at this time to not extend Flores’ contract an additional year.

Vessa said she wanted to put off the extension so the board could work through more of the Lone Star Governance training, which is an optional state program for school boards. She said later they would better be able to evaluate Flores’ performance.

Moses said while the district sets high expectations and demands perfection, it would send a bad message that great work is not valued if it is not perfect.

"Achieving 86% proficiency warrants not only the raise we just gave him but the additional year to his contract and the confidence that will be shown to him and his staff and our teachers every day," Moses said.

Chadwell said Flores has done great things for the district, but still had concerns over the district’s state ratings.

"My concern is, and my view with Dr. Flores has been, I need to know … that we are going to take care of the kids we have here," he said. "We are focused on the same goals, the same agenda. And I'm not looking for perfection, but I am looking for excellence."

Earlier in the meeting Monday night, the board unanimously approved $4,200 in incentive pay for Flores. The pay is stipulated in Flores’ contract and is determined by his performance toward meeting board goals. Out of a potential $10,000, Flores received 42% in relation to percentage of board goals he met.

The board also approved a one year salary increase related to a pay raise the board passed for all administrators and staff over the summer. The motion passed 5-2, with trustees Chad Chadwell and Amy Weir voting against it.

Following the board’s motions, Flores commended his staff. "I think the staff at Round Rock ISD is the best in the state of Texas," he said.

He said that while he acknowledges the district’s state ratings, the board failed to acknowledge improvements in the district reflected in those ratings.

"What no one remembers is those goals are high to begin with. Because this is not an ordinary school district, this is an extraordinary school district," Flores said.

Flores said he is proud of the work he and his staff have done and that he plans to continue being the best superintendent he can be until his contract ends in June 2022. He also speculated that as board members rotate in and out through elections, it is possible the board will approve an extension.

The board’s evaluation came just one week after Flores was named 2019 Central Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is set to honor Flores at its annual State of Education event on Thursday.

Flores has served as Round Rock superintendent for the past six years.