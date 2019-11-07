During the summer I told you about the fun wedding shower I attended for Marais Pletsch and Adam Pearson, which was hosted by big sister and maid of honor Minden Pletsch at the Pecan Street Inn. While the nuptials took place Aug. 27 in North Yorkshire, England, the union of this young couple would not have been “Texas legal” without cowboy boots, Texas wildflowers, margaritas, a mariachi band, a Texas-themed dinner and dancing to a Western Swing Band. Well, the wedding got “legal” on Oct. 19 by way of one whale of a party at the Lost Pines Art Center, hosted by proud parents Shawn and Bill Pletsch.

It truly was an international event. Adam’s parents, Debbie and Chris Pearson, many family members and the wedding party came from England. Best man Harry Payne and Maria de Padua were there from Brazil. California was well represented by the presence of Elaine and John Pletsch and Bill’s sister and brother-in-law Jean and Bill Hescox; Marais’ college roommates from Auburn, M. K. Benton and Ginny Kramer; and numerous friends from Colorado, Houston, Beaumont and Idaho. Of course, a slew of local Bastrop friends made all of the out-of-towners feel welcome. I would have to have an entire page in the newspaper to acknowledge all of the Bastrop friends who came to celebrate. So as not to leave out anyone, just suffice it to say, the venue was full.

The highlight of the evening was when Marais and Adam descended the main staircase, with the lovely bride in her beautiful Casablanca vintage-inspired lace wedding gown. They led the Grand March into the room, where the Texas Swing dancing got serious.

After parties went on well into the night, followed by a breakfast taco and kolache brunch Sunday. Then the Brits and family continued their Tour de Texas exploring historic old town Bastrop, antiquing in Gruene, dipping quickly into Barton Springs, and trying on cowboy boots in Austin.

Unfortunately, I was out of town and missed this wonderful event. I wish Marais and Adam nothing but blue skies and many years of happiness.

Why I missed the party

Several months before I knew the date for the party, my pal Debbie Denny and I were invited to join friends Treva and Tom Wimbrow at a beach house on Bolivar Peninsula to celebrate Tom’s 65th birthday. This was not just any birthday celebration, and Treva is nothing if not creative and the mistress of detail.

Although Tom’s birthday is Oct. 23, the party began Oct. 18 and so did Tom’s surprises. You see, Treva didn’t tell him who was coming to celebrate. Every time a car drove up or a door opened, it was more friends coming to share the multi-day event.

Debbie and I were one of those surprises when we arrived at their Tiki Island home the morning of Oct. 18. Other friends, also surprises, were already there. We caravanned through Galveston and onto the ferry and checked into a lovely beach house on Bolivar Peninsula.

The next day, more friends joy as a surprise. Thank goodness Jill O’Connor was part of the party. You see, our last night there, a storm blew in and dumped a bunch of rain, not only on the Bolivar Peninsula, but in Galveston too. Jill left when we did on Monday morning and led us through a flooded Galveston until we reached Interstate 45.

It was a wonderful, fun, relaxing four days with great people listening to the waves, eating great food and sharing many laughs. Treva is the ultimate documenter of events with photos. With every wave of friends, Tom would don the birthday candle hat and glasses for the obligatory picture.

Thank you, Treva, for inviting us to be part of this fun event. Thank you, Tom, for being you.

A celebration and chance to help

We have a chance to share a celebration with the good folks working with Bastrop CATS while helping them too. The group has surpassed the 700 mark this year of “community” cats they have trapped, neutered and released.

The work these volunteers do and their dedication to reducing the number of feral cats is beyond amazing. Because of them, untold numbers of cats have been saved from lives on the street.

Cripple Creek Wine and Gifts, at 928 Main St., is the location on Nov. 7 from 6-8 p.m. for a “Friend-raiser.” There will be wines by the glass as well as beer for purchase in addition to a great silent auction and door prizes. Stop by and help these folks continue their great work.

Welcome to Lincoln Street

I went for an impromptu golf cart ride with Martha Harris and Amy Hughes on Sunday evening. As they were dropping me off at my house, we met Paul and Barbara who were walking to Old Town Restaurant and Bar. They have been in their Lincoln Street home in our little piece of heaven on Lincoln Street an entire week. Welcome to some nice folks.

Until Next Time

That’s all for now. Until next time, be good to yourself. Let me hear from you by email at mooreaboutbastrop@yahoo.com so I can share the fun things that are going on in and around Bastrop.

Remember: “Being honest may not get you a lot of friends, but it’ll always get you the right ones.” - John Lennon