Evan Busenlehner and Nicolaas Holder, eighth grade students at Ballinger Junior High, took places in the TMEA Region 6 All-Region Tenor-Bass Choir, as a result of auditions held Saturday, Oct. 19, at Craig Middle School in Abilene. These students placed in the top 15 students auditioning on their Tenor 2 voice parts. This is their second year to be named to the choir.

Evan and Nicolaas will participate in the Junior High/Middle School All-Region Choir Clinic and Concert at Clyde High School Saturday, Nov. 9. The concert will be held in the Naoma Huff Performing Arts Center of Clyde High School, at 4:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, and everyone is invited, in fact encouraged, to attend the concerts in support of these young people.

“We are very proud of the achievements of each of these students and their service to the BJHS Choir,” stated Dale Ellis, choral director.