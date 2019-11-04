Alice police arrested Jose Manuel Chapa Thursday, Oct. 31 at a nursing home facility on Third Street around 9 p.m.

According to police, Chapa was seen standing outside the nursing home concealing a rifle in his jacket. When the officer saw the barrel sticking out of the jacket, he went to make contact with Chapa. Chapa ignored the officer and went inside the nursing home and hid in a room. Chapa did not belong at the nursing home.

Chapa hid the rifle under a bed in the facility. The officer found him and the gun, and arrested him.

According to police, Chapa caused a panic in the nursing home when some of the nurses saw him enter the facility with the rifle.

Chapa was charged with public intoxication, terroristic threat, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Jim Wells County jail.