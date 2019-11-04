Drivers traveling through Grayson County and Fannin County may encounter traffic delays, detours and lane closures this week as Texas Department of Transportation crews continue working on area road-improvement projects.

“Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones,” TxDOT said in an emailed news release. “They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.”

Completion of the following projects may be delayed due to weather conditions, machinery failure or other issues.

Grayson County

On the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 and frontage roads between Spur 503 and FM 691, watch for daytime lane closures while crews place portable traffic barriers and begin work on building temporary ramps.

On FM 691, between FM 131-Loy Lake Road and U.S. Highway 75, temporary lane closures will be made in order to widen FM 691 into a five-lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 and FM 131-Loy Lake Road will be converted into a temporary, four-way stop before crews are able to install permanent signals.

Cedar Road at Cedar Creek will be closed in order to remove and build a new bridge. Traffic on Cedar Road will need to use an alternate route, such as Snap Road, during construction.

The Hwy. 75 southbound frontage road and and freeway exit between Randell Lake Road and State Highway 91 are closed as crews work to stabilize a failed slope and install drainage equipment.

On U.S. Highway 377, at the Willis Bridge, watch for occasional one-lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

The southbound freeway and frontage lanes of Hwy. 75, between FM 120 and Crawford Street, will be affected by shoulder closures and lane shifts as workers build retaining walls and a new entry ramp. Amid the project, the southbound exit for Crawford Street will be closed. Motorists impacted by the closure are encouraged to use the FM 120-Morton Street exit.

On U.S. Highway 82, from FM 901 in Sadler to FM 1417 in Sherman, watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to mill and then pave the eastbound and westbound lanes with new asphalt.

Drivers may encounter debris-removal crews on Hwy. 75 from the Grayson-Collin county line and the Texas-Oklahoma state border. Workers will operate along shoulders and medians during daylight hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Crews will conduct nightly concrete repairs on Hwy. 75 Sunday through Thursday. The repairs may affect both northbound and southbound traffic. Lane closures begin at 7:30 p.m. and are expected to end by 6 a.m..

On Hwy. 82, between FM 131 and FM 1897, and on U.S. Route 69, between Hwy. 75 and State Highway 56, watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments to fixed objects along the roadways.

On FM 1753, from FM 1897 to State Highway 78, expect lane closures as workers repair and widen the roadway.

Greer Road is closed at Brushy Creek in order to remove and build a new bridge. Traffic on Greer Road will need to use an alternate route, such as Sandusky Road, during construction.

And on the following roads, expect daytime lane closures as crews work: on FM 120, one mile east of U.S. Route 69 in Denison; on Hwy. 377, between Business Hwy. 377 and FM 121; and on State Highway 56, between FM 1417 and the Grayson-Fannin county line.

Fannin County

On Hwy. 82, from Hwy. 121 to the Fannin-Lamar county line, watch for slow-moving construction equipment as crews work to widen the thoroughfare to a four-lane divided roadway.

County Road 5025 is closed at Delba Creek while crews remove and build a new bridge. Traffic on CR 5025 will need to use an alternate route during construction.

FM 409 will be closed near County Road 40P in order to replace a drainage structure.

And on the following roads, expect temporary, daytime lane closures: on FM 273, between FM 2029 and FM 100; on FM 68, from FM 271 to State Highway 78; on Route 69, near Hwy. 78 in Leonard; on State Highway 34, between Hwy. 56 and the Fannin-Hunt county line; on FM 100, from FM 2216 to FM 273; on FM 2029, between FM 1396 and FM 273, on FM 64, from the Fannin-Delta county line to Hwy. 34; and on FM 898, from the Grayson-Fannin county line to Hwy. 121.