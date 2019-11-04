DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Downtown group to host

New York City parks planner

The Downtown Austin Alliance will host Mitchell Silver, commissioner of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, for a presentation on how Austin can create parks that are equitable for a diverse community.

The presentation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Onyx Ballroom in the Line Austin, 111 E. Cesar Chavez St. Tickets cost $35 and include lunch.

Held as part of the Future of Downtown Parks Program, the event will highlight ideas to enhance downtown-area parks and create welcoming and inclusive new public spaces.

For tickets: bit.ly/2Pxpgzg.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Tickets now available

for Past Present Pease

Tickets are available for Pease Park Conservancy’s Past Present Pease celebration, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Austin Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St.

The celebration will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, live music, exclusive feature naming opportunities and an update from the Kingsbury Commons construction site. Tickets cost $250.

For tickets: pastpresentpease.org.

GEORGETOWN

Learn about Caring Place

at Wednesday event

The Caring Place, 2001 Railroad Ave., will host a Chat and Chew for residents to learn what the organization does from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The community engagement manager will walk attendees through the basics of the organization, including who it helps, the programs it offers, its history, how it is funded and the affect it has on the community. Lunch will be provided.

To register: 512-943-0702; rturner@caringplacetx.org.

WIMBERLEY

VFW post to host

open house Saturday

Wimberley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6441, 401 Jacobs Well Road, will host its third annual open house for area veterans and their families from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Representatives of veterans' service groups will provide information and help attendees apply for benefits and other programs. There will be live music and entertainment and a free barbecue lunch. Non-veterans may join the meal for a donation.

For information: 512-923-1587; vetsdayfair@gmail.com.

BASTROP

Veterans Banquet

takes place Saturday

The Red, White and Blue Veterans Banquet will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Bastrop Convention and Exhibit Center, 1408 Chestnut St.

The banquet will feature military memorabilia and equipment, veteran benefit information, an Honor Choir performance, a free photo booth and silent and 50/50 cash raffles. Tickets cost $35.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/2ogqpjo.

American-Statesman staff