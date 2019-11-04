The public is invited to join the Erath County Republican Party at Grumps Burgers tonight to hear from candidates in the race for sheriff.

Sheriff Matt Coates and challenger Kent Howell have been invited to the meeting to talk about their candidacy and plans for office.

“They will be given time to talk about themselves and what they want to do. Then they will take questions from the crowd,” said chairman Gil Parks. “We are expecting a large turnout.”

A meet-and-greet will be held from 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the candidates.

Parks said Erath County Republicans will host a forum/debate featuring local candidates in January.

The date and location for that event has not been set, but the E-T will bring you more information as it becomes available.