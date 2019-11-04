With much-needed federal dollars tied to 2020 census head counts, Austin school district officials are working with volunteers and employees to make sure everyone in the district knows what the census is and how to fill out forms.

Outreach to the families of more than 80,000 students will start in the coming weeks, officials said.

Nicole Conley, the district’s chief business and operations officer, said the district’s 130 campuses receive about $66 million annually from the state based on poverty census data. The money, which supports the district’s compensatory education program for at-risk students, is specifically allocated to help students in poverty.

Programs such as free lunches, child care, development services for low-income children, special education and federal Title I grants could be affected if the census count does not include everyone, Conley said.

Title I provides financial assistance to schools with a large number of low-income children.

Undocumented families will be safe to turn in census forms, said school board President Geronimo Rodriguez. He said the census is not allowed to share the information they receive with other governmental agencies.

He said one of the district’s messages to families — especially to those experiencing poverty, or are marginalized or undocumented — is: "Please fill out this form because it’s important to your children and to your family and to our community because it allows us to draw down dollars that we otherwise would not be able to account for."

Accurate census data ensures that resources are used to serve students, Conley said.

"Inaccurate counts could mean losses in state and federal dollars, which means that we can’t sustain the programs that our students are highly reliant upon in order to achieve academic success in the district," she said.

Census forms will arrive in mailboxes before Census Day on April 1. Volunteers with the Austin Council of PTAs will reach out to families before then at holiday events, school carnivals, after-school programs and parent-teacher conferences, said Lynn Boswell, Austin Council of PTAs president.

Parent Support Specialists and PTAs will be trained in January to help families fill out census forms and explain the survey, said Leonor Vargas, administrative supervisor of the district’s Parent Engagement Support Office.

The census occurs every 10 years, and during the last effort, only $14,000 was used for outreach.

Austin and Travis County are directing $600,000 into efforts to get people counted this time around.